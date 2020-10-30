Ellevest Inc. Has $100,000 Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Msci by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Msci by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Msci by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Msci by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total transaction of $918,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,483 shares in the company, valued at $103,024,210.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,677,750 over the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Msci stock opened at $345.49 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $398.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Msci’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Msci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.78.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.