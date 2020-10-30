Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC opened at $102.95 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

