Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires Shares of 530,675 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 530,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $65,846,000. The Walt Disney comprises 1.9% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $121.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $219.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.03, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

