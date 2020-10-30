Ellevest Inc. Acquires 282 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 724,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,272,000 after purchasing an additional 311,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.72.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 836.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

