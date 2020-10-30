Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s 7th Largest Position

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,169.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,884.28. The stock has a market cap of $1,608.36 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,500.50.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
