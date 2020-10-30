Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s 7th Largest Position

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,169.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,884.28. The stock has a market cap of $1,608.36 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.27 by $5.10. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,500.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

