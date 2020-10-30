Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,510.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 18.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,500.50.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,169.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,884.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,608.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.27 by $5.10. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.