SOL Capital Management CO Has $778,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,608.36 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,169.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,884.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.27 by $5.10. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,500.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

