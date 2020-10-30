SOL Capital Management CO Has $778,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,608.36 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,169.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,884.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.27 by $5.10. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,500.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

