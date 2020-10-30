Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $487,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,129 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,853,000 after purchasing an additional 836,139 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 829,053 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,237,000 after purchasing an additional 447,991 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

NYSE JNJ opened at $137.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

