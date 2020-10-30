Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys 111 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,500.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,608.36 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,169.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,884.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.27 by $5.10. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

