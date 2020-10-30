Ellevest Inc. Buys 2,623 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 210.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,265,000 after purchasing an additional 152,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $137.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

