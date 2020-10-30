Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,299 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 124.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 266,243 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 49.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 23.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 314,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 343.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 424,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 328,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

