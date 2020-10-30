Sippican Capital Advisors Has $280,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,897,834,000 after buying an additional 41,652 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 43.2% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,500.50.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,608.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,169.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,884.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.27 by $5.10. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.