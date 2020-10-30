Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 153.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,608.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,169.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,884.28.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,680.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,500.50.
In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
