Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 153.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $251,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,608.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,169.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,884.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.27 by $5.10. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,680.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,500.50.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

