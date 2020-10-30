Sitrin Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Sitrin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. DRH Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,169.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,884.28. The firm has a market cap of $1,608.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.27 by $5.10. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,500.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

