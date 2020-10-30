AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $66,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,897,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,652 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in Amazon.com by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,500.50.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,169.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,884.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,608.36 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.27 by $5.10. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

