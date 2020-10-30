Ellevest Inc. Buys 163 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 31.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 51.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after buying an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT stock opened at $266.87 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $299.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.07.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Spotify Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.67.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

