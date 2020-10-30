Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 749,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after buying an additional 100,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $137.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

