Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $137.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $361.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.