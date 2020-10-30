Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Lessened by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $199.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $212.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.30.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

