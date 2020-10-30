Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.7% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,510.6% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 22,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,528,000 after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 47.4% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,500.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,169.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,884.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,608.36 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.27 by $5.10. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.