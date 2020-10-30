Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,211.01 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,169.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,884.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1,608.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.27 by $5.10. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,680.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,500.50.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

