Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 25.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,755 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after buying an additional 130,156 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gartner by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,777,000 after buying an additional 87,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.17.

NYSE IT opened at $118.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.03.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $187,561.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.