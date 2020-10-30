Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,220 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 68,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,521,000 after buying an additional 201,159 shares during the period.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.