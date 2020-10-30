Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $42,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $361.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

