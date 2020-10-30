Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $249.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $249.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s current price.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Microsoft stock opened at $204.72 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1,548.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

