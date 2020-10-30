Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

BLMN opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 140,168 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 77,898 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 184,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

