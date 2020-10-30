Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,384.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $171,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.