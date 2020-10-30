Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,264,000 after purchasing an additional 694,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 840,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,857,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,038,000 after buying an additional 411,352 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 652,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,582,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

In other news, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,125,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,400. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $131.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average of $126.81. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.20. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

