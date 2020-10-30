Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $1.22 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,473 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,539 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,375 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after buying an additional 96,578 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 440,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,786,000 after buying an additional 22,404 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in First Solar by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,837 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,346,000 after buying an additional 86,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Solar by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320,908 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after buying an additional 54,387 shares during the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $44,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,730,642 shares of company stock worth $598,445,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

