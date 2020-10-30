Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $1.20 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Entegris by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Entegris by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CL King upped their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $85.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

