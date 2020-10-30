Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $752,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

NYSE UPS opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

