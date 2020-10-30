Reviewing Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) & WOWI (NASDAQ:WOWU)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WOWI has a beta of -1.88, meaning that its stock price is 288% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and WOWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83% WOWI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Allied Esports Entertainment and WOWI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than WOWI.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and WOWI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.23 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.09 WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WOWI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of WOWI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats WOWI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions. The company also operates ClubWPT, an online poker club; PlayWPT, a web and mobile social poker; and Alpha8, a social poker product. In addition, it engages in the brand and music licensing business. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About WOWI

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

