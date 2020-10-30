WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.42.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC opened at $100.42 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

