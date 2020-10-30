Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $3.49 Million in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000.

Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.