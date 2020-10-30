PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG stock opened at $128.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $138.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.37.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

