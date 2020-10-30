Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.55 Million Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of FLIR Systems worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 51.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 7,064.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLIR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

