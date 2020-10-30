Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Holdings Cut by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,034,000 after buying an additional 71,605 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,063,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,016,000 after buying an additional 114,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 515,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,210,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 31.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 83,908 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage stock opened at $114.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.03.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.16%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

