Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $947,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $1,761,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RS. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of RS opened at $108.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day moving average is $99.03. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

