Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Evergy worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 220.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 393.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $47,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

