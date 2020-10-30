Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes $281,000 Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after buying an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,841 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 431,341 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 31.0% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,492,146 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,375,000 after acquiring an additional 826,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 108.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 884,749 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

