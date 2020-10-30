Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $1.29 Million in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 200.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Masco by 545.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 61.2% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

