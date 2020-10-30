Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 84.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 40.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $55.29 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Float

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

