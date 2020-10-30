Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires New Shares in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,088,000 after buying an additional 625,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,670,000 after buying an additional 241,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,361 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,837,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,313,000 after purchasing an additional 116,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $270.09 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $317.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.92.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,147,810.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total value of $10,402,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. JMP Securities cut Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.75.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

