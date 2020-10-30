Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $137.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average of $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

