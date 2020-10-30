CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

NYSE CVS opened at $55.93 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.