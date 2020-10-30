Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires Shares of 5,008 Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $304.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.45. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

