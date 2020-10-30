Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 132.7% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2,664.8% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 93,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $91.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

