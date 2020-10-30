Ellevest Inc. Acquires 378 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ST. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $175,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

NYSE ST opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

