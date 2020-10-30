Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $2,013,271.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at $214,414,591.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $1,791,125.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,390,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,605,825.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,979 shares of company stock worth $5,056,017. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

