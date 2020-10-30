Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $44,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNC. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

LNC stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

